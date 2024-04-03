White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $233.21. 114,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,145. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

