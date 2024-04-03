White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.04. 1,926,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,408. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.