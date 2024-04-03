iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,165. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

