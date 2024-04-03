White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.80. 412,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.73. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.23 and a 1-year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

