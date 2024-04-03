Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,371. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.39 and a 200-day moving average of $152.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

