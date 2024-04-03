Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 2.8%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.23. 14,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 864,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCUS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at $631,283,604. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $202,720.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,690.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,455 shares of company stock worth $1,014,779. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 20.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after buying an additional 222,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

