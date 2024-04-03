Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 309,586 put options on the company. This is an increase of 160% compared to the typical volume of 119,017 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at $256,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

XLE stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.17. 9,412,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,652,629. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.