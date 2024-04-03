Marathon Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,734 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 23% compared to the average volume of 7,903 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,522,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.4 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $7.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.48. 2,081,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day moving average is $159.96. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $218.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.