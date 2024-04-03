iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Position Lessened by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average is $104.42. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

