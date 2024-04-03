Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 73,531 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 236% compared to the average volume of 21,886 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JETS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 84,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JETS stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.29. 3,084,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,814. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

