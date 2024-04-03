White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,186. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

