Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Up 6.4% in March

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,200 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 571,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. 128,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,510,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BSAC. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

