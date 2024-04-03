Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Backblaze news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,108,301.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Backblaze news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,417.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gleb Budman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $533,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,108,301.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,429 shares of company stock worth $1,133,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 132,263 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BLZE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 82,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,276. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.70% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLZE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Backblaze

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.