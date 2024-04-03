Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Short Interest Up 6.0% in March

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 22.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 764,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BIRK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Birkenstock Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BIRK stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.13. 222,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,255. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

