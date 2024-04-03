Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Update

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Avanos Medical Stock Performance
Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. 56,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,051. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AVNS
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avanos Medical
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.