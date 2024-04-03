Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Update

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. 56,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,051. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

In other Avanos Medical news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Further Reading

