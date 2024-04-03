Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Rises By 6.2%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Forestar Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOR traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. 124,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.71. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.