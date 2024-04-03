Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Rises By 6.2%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Forestar Group Stock Performance
FOR traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. 124,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.71. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
