White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.47. 3,705,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,772. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

