BNB (BNB) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $551.70 or 0.00840602 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $82.50 billion and approximately $2.08 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,525 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,535,599.40791684. The last known price of BNB is 557.12590044 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2128 active market(s) with $2,359,512,667.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

