BNB (BNB) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $551.70 or 0.00840602 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $82.50 billion and approximately $2.08 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3% against the US dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,525 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
