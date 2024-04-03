Wirtual Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.23 Million (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $588.26 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

