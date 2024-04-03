ERC20 (ERC20) 24-Hour Volume Tops $24,605.92

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 45.2% against the dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $137.88 million and $24,605.92 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00014440 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00022594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001594 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,692.55 or 1.00092279 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00134373 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.10972705 USD and is down -11.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $16,953.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

