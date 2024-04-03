Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $11.04 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.41 or 0.05013426 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00069341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00027331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00016426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003928 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

