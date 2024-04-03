Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Trading Down 3.2%

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $146.91 and last traded at $147.86. 349,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,753,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.99, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,776,000 after acquiring an additional 381,860 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.