Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $46,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.67. 53,273,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,770,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

