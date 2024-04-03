Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.68. 5,674,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,330,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

