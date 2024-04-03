White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,366 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 9.6% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $43,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,239.5% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 186,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.01. The company had a trading volume of 700,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,155. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

