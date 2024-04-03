Corrigan Financial Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,046,000 after buying an additional 688,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after buying an additional 179,178 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCZ traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,893. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

