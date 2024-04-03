Corrigan Financial Inc. Buys 18,064 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,156,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212,086. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

