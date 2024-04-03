Corrigan Financial Inc. Has $6.54 Million Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises 2.0% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,058 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 670,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52,743 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 945,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RLY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. 39,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,653. The company has a market capitalization of $558.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.