Corrigan Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned 1.35% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 124,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105,064 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 644,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,238,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GWX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. 27,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,671. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

