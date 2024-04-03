JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Raised by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 7.3% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $24,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $57.17. 2,349,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,795. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

