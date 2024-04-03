Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,808 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $135.27. 406,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,687. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.80. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $88.64 and a 12-month high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.