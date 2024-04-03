Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,500 Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 302,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,441. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,054.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

