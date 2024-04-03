Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.13. 113,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,453. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $70.01.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.