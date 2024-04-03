Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,011,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,489,724. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,456 shares of company stock valued at $458,473. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

