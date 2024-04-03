Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) PT Raised to $7.00 at Roth Mkm

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $1.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 176.68% from the stock’s current price.

Flora Growth Stock Up 23.4 %

FLGC stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. 976,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,904. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.92. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGC. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Flora Growth by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 988,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 393,780 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.