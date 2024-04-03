Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.60.

Aritzia Price Performance

Aritzia stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.23. 61,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,248. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.8288509 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total transaction of C$173,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,568 shares of company stock valued at $407,260 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

