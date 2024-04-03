Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

EDR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of EDR traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,283,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,312. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $514,758.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $514,758.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,060. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,983,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

