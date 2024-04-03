CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.11.

TSE CEU traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 610,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,092. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$5.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.654979 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$475,610.00. In other news, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$266,500.00. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$475,610.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,360 shares of company stock worth $2,290,270. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

