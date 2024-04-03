Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Perpetual Energy Stock Performance

PMT stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.52. 25,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,546. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.