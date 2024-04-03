Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,274,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,477,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

