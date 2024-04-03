Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $4,193,000. BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $32.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,371.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,452. The company has a market capitalization of $635.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,282.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,078.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

