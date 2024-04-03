Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 123 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $330.13 billion, a PE ratio of 931.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

