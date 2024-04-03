Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.07. 343,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,822,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.80. The company has a market capitalization of $232.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

