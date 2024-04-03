Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. 102,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,450. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

CAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caleres has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $421,717.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,017,523.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,002 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caleres by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caleres by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

