Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,586 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,935 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX remained flat at $89.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,935,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,435,753. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.