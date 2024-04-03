Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,579,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

VPU stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 82,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,400. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $152.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.94.

About Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

