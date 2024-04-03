Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

VDE traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $135.38. The company had a trading volume of 457,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,850. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $135.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

