Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 716,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

