Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.77

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 1545234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

