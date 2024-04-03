Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,460,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,340,000 after buying an additional 827,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,389. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.